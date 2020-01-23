× Hardeman County Schools closed two days due to illness

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hardeman County Schools will be closed Friday and Monday due to illness that is going around the schools, the district’s administration announced Thursday.

Interim Director Bobby Doyle said the closure of the schools on Jan. 24 and 27 will allow for students and staff to make a full recovery and for the buildings and buses to be sanitized.

Doyle said the district has been monitoring an increasing absenteeism rate this week and feels the closure is necessary for the health of students and staff.

“We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause, but believe that this action is necessary to aide in breaking this cycle of illness and restoring the health and well-being of our community and students,” Doyle said.

Doyle did not specify if a specific illness is spreading around the area.