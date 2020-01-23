× Byhalia Connection project to link pipelines in Tennessee, Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials will be hosting an open house Thursday evening for residents wanting to learn more about a new oil pipeline right here in Memphis.

The Byhalia Connection project will connect two existing pipelines in Memphis and Marshall County, Mississippi.

Officials said the new project will “greatly improve how we move vital resources throughout the region.”

They understand that some individuals may have concerns or questions about the project, so they are hosting a public meeting Thursday at Mount Vernon Baptist Church Westwood. The vent runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.