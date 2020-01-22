× Parchman inmate found dead in ‘apparent suicide’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another inmate has been found dead in the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman, the state’s Department of Corrections said Wednesday.

The inmate was found “dead by apparent suicide in his one-man cell,” the department said. He was found in Unit 29.

The cause of death appears to be hanging, according to the Sunflower County coroner. The state is investigating his death and will confirm the inmate’s identity after family has been notified.

This is at least the eighth recent inmate death or injury in Mississippi state prisons recently. Tuesday, CNN identified an inmate found dead after a fight at Parchman as Timothy Hudspeth. Gabriel Carmen was recently found hanging in his cell at Parchman, and Walter Gates was stabbed and several other inmates were injured at Parchman during a fight that spread to multiple units of the sprawling prison.