MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in the Nutbush neighborhood.

Very few details have been released, but we know one person was shot in the 3900 block of Mamie just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The individual was transported to the Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

WREG's Melissa Moon spoke with a neighbor who said they heard about three gunshots, but didn't see what happened.