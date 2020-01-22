× Officers searching for gunman after juvenile shot in Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — Authorities are seeking the public’s help after a juvenile was shot in Blytheville late Tuesday evening.

According to the Blytheville Police Department, officers were called to the Great River Medical Center around 11 p.m. after the child showed up with a gunshot wound. The juvenile was transported to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis.

During the investigation, officers were told that the shooting happened somewhere on Lonnie Street. They were not able to find a crime scene as of Wednesday afternoon.

If you know anything about this crime, call the police department at (870) 763-4411 or Crime Stoppers at (844) 910-STOP.