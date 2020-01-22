× Missing 4-month-old boy in Amber Alert found safe

LEBANON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for a missing four-month-old boy Wednesday, and they later said he was found safe.

Raymond Lyons, Jr. went missing early Wednesday in Lebanon.

Authorities said he was kidnapped by his non-custodial mother Erika Barksdale.

TBI issued an Amber Alert for Lyons.

Around 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, TBI said Lyons had been found safe in Nashville. They said Barksdale is in custody of law enforcement.