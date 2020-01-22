× Eli Manning to call it quits after 16-year NFL career

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has retired.

The Giants said Wednesday that Manning would formally announce his retirement Friday.

Manning led the New York Giants to two Super Bowls in a 16-year career that saw him set almost every team passing record. The recently turned 39-year-old’s future had been in doubt since the end of the season.

Manning’s contract with the Giants expired after the 4-12 season and there was little chance he would be returning after losing his long-time starting job to rookie Daniel Jones.

In college, Manning played for Ole Miss from 2000 to 2003.