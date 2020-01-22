Man walks into police precinct after being shot on I-40

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a man was shot on Interstate 40 on Wednesday, forcing them to shut down the interstate while investigators looked for evidence.

MPD said a man walked into the Appling Farms precinct and said he was shot at I-40 and Whitten Road.

A bullet was found lodged in a headrest. Fragments of that bullet and pieces of broken glass had hit the man in his eye.

He was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

The man's wife told WREG that she was on the phone with him when he was shot.

"It was road rage," she said. "He said 'Oh my God, they're going to hit me.'"

She called 911 and explained what happened while he drove himself to the Appling Farms precinct.

The suspect vehicle is a gray hatchback with vanity tags, police said.

Eastbound I-40 was shut down west of Whitten as officers looked for possible evidence.

This is the second reported highway shooting in Memphis in 2020.

There were 46 highway shooting incidents in 2019, Memphis Police said.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.