It’s a Boston blowout for the Grizzlies

Posted 9:47 pm, January 22, 2020, by

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 22: Head Coach Taylor Jenkins of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on during the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on January 22, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 23 points before leaving the game in the third quarter with a groin injury as the Boston Celtics routed the Memphis Grizzlies 119-95 on Wednesday night.

Daniel Theis had 14 points, Enes Kanter finished with 13 points and eight rebounds to help Boston win its second straight. Memphis has lost two in a row since posting a season-high, seven-game win streak.

Jonas Valanciunas led the Grizzlies with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Solomon Hill each added 13 points.

