Former MSU coach becomes Oregon’s offensive coordinator

EUGENE, Ore. — Former Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead has been tapped as Oregon’s new offensive coordinator.

The 46-year-old replaced Marcus Arroyo who signed on to be the head coach at UNLV in December, reported Oregon Live.

“The search for our next offensive coordinator was extensive and drew interest from coaches at all levels from around the country,” head coach Mario Cristobal said. “It was a thorough process, because we wanted to not only get the best coach for the University of Oregon, but also the best fit for our student-athletes and coaches.”

“I’ve admired Joe’s offensive philosophy and ability as a play caller from afar, and after meeting with him I was even more impressed. He is a great teacher and communicator, and instills confidence and belief in his players. His offenses have been explosive, balanced, multiple and creative. More importantly, he’s a great man, father and husband who our players and staff will enjoy working with.”

Moorhead led the Bulldogs to a 14-12 record over the course of two seasons, and ended the latest run at 6-7. He was replaced at MSU by former Washington State head coach Mike Leach.