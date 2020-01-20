Six-year-old dead after a double shooting in Hickory Hill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One child is dead and another badly injured after a double shooting in Hickory Hill on Monday night.

Memphis Police confirmed Tuesday the 6-year-old girl died after being taken to the hospital. Investigators said the 6-year-old and a 16-year-old boy were shot at a home on Kirby Mills Cove just before 9 p.m. Monday, and both were rushed to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

Authorities said they do not have any suspect information, but this appears to be a drive-by shooting.

WREG's Melissa Moon was told by the children's aunt Tuesday that the children did not survive their injuries. But several hours later, she said they were still alive. Police later confirmed the 6-year-old's passing.

The children's grandmother lives on Echo Cove in Collierville. She was too upset to talk to a WREG reporter on Tuesday, but a neighbor said a few days ago, her car was shot up, and he can't help but wonder if the two incidents are connected.

Collierville Police confirmed the neighbor's story, saying that on Jan. 15, CPD responded to a shots fired call on Echo Cove. They said, according to information they received, someone drove into the cove and fired one round at a vehicle sitting in a driveway with a 16-year-old boy and a 1-year-old boy inside.

A 17-year-old boy was identified as a suspect and has been charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, police said. The case is being handled through Juvenile Court.

This is the second time in two days where a child was the victim of a shooting in Memphis. Ten-year-old Jadon Knox was shot and killed Sunday night in Orange Mound while playing in his front yard.

If you know anything about this, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH