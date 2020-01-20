Live at 9: City council, National Civil Rights Museum, tax help & Mid-South Mission of Mercy

City Council update with Colvett, Warren
The Memphis City Council has a packed agenda for Tuesday, including a decision on a possible rate hike for electricity from Memphis Light, Gas and Water.
Frank Colvett and Dr. Jeff Warren talks about that and the other items on the agenda on Live at 9.
National Civil Rights Museum
Faith Morris with the National Civil Rights Museum talks about how they are honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
United Way's tax help
Need help filing your taxes? Phyllis Fickling and Dr. Kenneth Robinson talk about how you can take advantage of the United Way's help.
Mid-South Mission of Mercy
The Mid-South Mission of Mercy is right around the corner. Tommy Tubbs and Dr. Christina Rosenthal talks about the free dental services and the impact it makes on those who participate.