The 2020 Grammy Awards airs this weekend on News Channel 3. At least five of this year’s nominees have ties to the Mid-South and WREG has a special show airing at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 to introduce you to our local nominees. Get to know them here.

But, do you think you are an expert on the music history of the Mid South? Take our quiz below in the photo gallery. They start off easy but you’ll have to be an expert by the end.