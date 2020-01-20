#901Grammys: The 2020 Grammy nominees with Mid-South roots

Posted 2:10 pm, January 20, 2020, by , Updated at 10:16AM, January 28, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South has been a hotspot for blues, rock, roots, gospel, hip-hop and soul for decades, and several nominees in this year’s Grammy Awards have deep roots in Memphis and the Mississippi Delta.

WREG aired a special show Jan. 25 to introduce you to our local nominees. You can find more information about them below. Don’t forget to take our Grammy quiz.

The 2020 Grammy Awards air at 7 p.m. Jan. 26  News Channel 3.

Jozzy

(From Memphis)
Nominated for Record of the Year

The song won ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’

Old Town Road by Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Southern Avenue

(Based in Memphis)
Nominated for Best Contemporary Blues Album
Keep On

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

(Clarksdale, Mississippi)
Nominated for Best Traditional Blues Album
Kingfish

Bobby Rush

(Clarksdale/Memphis)
Nominated for Best Traditional Blues Album
Sitting On Top Of The Blues

Jekalyn Carr

(From Memphis/West Memphis)
Nominated for Best Gospel Performance/Song
See The Light (with Travis Greene)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.