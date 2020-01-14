× School bus accident sends five students, two adults to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A school bus accident early Tuesday morning sent five students and two adults to the hospital.

The accident happened at Lamar and Airways.

According to Shelby County Schools, 10 Magnolia Elementary school students were on the bus when “a hit and run crash triggered an accident with the bus.” Five students were taken to the hospital for treatment.

WREG was also told that one adult was taken to Methodist University while another was rushed to the Regional Medical Center. Both are expected to be okay.

The other students that were not injured were put on another bus.