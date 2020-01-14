Police say three men broke into home, attacked 86-year-old woman during storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for three people who broke into the home of an 86-year-old Frayser woman and dragged her across the floor while a violent weekend storm raged outside.

Neighbors described the area of Frayser as quiet, but reports of what happened on Alta Vista Avenue early Saturday morning tell a different story.

According to a police report, two women, 86 and 52, woke up just before 3 a.m., not to the sound of the wind and rain, but instead to the sound of footsteps.

The report noted the 86-year-old "heard someone walking through the house." She then said one of the suspects "kicked in her door and raised a black handgun towards her and demanded for her not to say a word."

From there, police said the three suspects ransacked the home, holding the older woman at gunpoint and asking for money.

The victims’ family member contacted WREG on Facebook and said her elderly mother-in-law and handicapped sister-in-law were the two people inside. She said they proceeded to drag her mother-in-law into the younger woman’s room.

In fact, police said after the suspects collected two TVs and multiple debit cards, one told the woman, "Have a goodnight, y'all lucky because we usually kill people."

Thomas Gatewood said he slept through Saturday morning’s storm, but he was shocked to hear of his two neighbors who were not so lucky.

"It makes me want to be more aware of my surroundings," he said.

That’s exactly why the relative said she wants more people to see what happened, saying in her message, “I do believe it is newsworthy if for no other reason but to let people know of the evil that exists even during a storm."

Police said they haven't made any arrests in this case, but they’re looking for three men. The only descriptions they provided were one was wearing a black hoodie with the drawstrings tightly pulled around his face and another suspect wore a red jacket.