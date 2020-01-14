Live at 9: Marco McClendon, keeping resolutions, Alice Faye Duncan & Chef Franco

Mayor Marco McClendon

The city of West Memphis, Arkansas had a good year in 2019, and Mayor Marco McClendon is working hard to make sure 2020 is even better.

The key to resolutions

Have you managed to stick with those resolutions? Donna Bozzo talks about giving yourself a chance at sticking with them while having a good time.

Author Chat with Alice Faye Duncan

Alice Faye Duncan shines a light on the unique relationship between an adopted child and their forever families in her new book "Just Like A Mama."

Cooking with Chef Franco

Chef Franco from Franco's Italy shares his secrets for making a delicious Stromboli dish.

FI Bread dough w Stromboli

