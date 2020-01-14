Endangered child alert canceled for four Mississippi teens

Posted 3:25 pm, January 14, 2020, by , Updated at 03:43PM, January 15, 2020

Yakriel Winford (from left), Zykia Winford, Zykarol Winford, Khyree Green

UPDATE: Mississippi officials canceled the alert Wednesday and said the children had been located and were safe.

***

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert on Tuesday for four teens missing from Jackson, Mississippi.

Zykarol Winford, 14; Khyree Green, 17; Yakriel Winford, 16; and Zykia Winford, 15, were last seen at 10:38 Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Rebel Woods Drive in Hinds County.

They may be accompanied by Arnotia R. Baker, 40.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-213-6154.

