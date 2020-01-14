× Allegiant announces four new nonstop flights from Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Allegiant announced it will be adding four new seasonal nonstop flights from Memphis International Airport.

Starting May 21, customers can catch a flight to Des Moines International Airport, Palm Beach International Airport and Pittsburgh International Airport.

Service to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport will begin on May 22.

These flights will be available two times a week.

“Allegiant’s rapid growth at MEM is something that has been embraced by our passengers,” said Pace Cooper, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “We truly appreciate Allegiant’s continued commitment to MEM, which is evident with the addition of four new markets!”

Tickets for the flights are already on sale on Allegiant’s website.