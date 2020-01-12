× Two people shot in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are at the Regional Medical Center after a shooting Sunday afternoon.

One victim is in critical condition and the other is expected to be okay.

Police say it happened just after 4 p.m. on Cypress Lake Drive, which is in the Waterview Apartment Homes complex off Quince.

If you know anything about this situation, call CRIME STOPPERS at 528-CASH

This is developing story. Stay with WREG for updates throughout the day.