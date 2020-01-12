× MLGW: Nearly all power restored after weekend storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water expects to have power across Memphis and Shelby County fully restored Monday after severe storms knocked out the power for more than 38,000 customers.

Around noon on Monday, the utility said all but 80 customers have had their power restored.

At total of 28 tree trimming crews were activated to clear areas and some 22 troubleshooters were tasked with assessing damage. Twelve outside crews were also called in to assist MLGW.

If you are experiencing an outage, the utility wants you to call the outage hotline at (901) 544-6500. Once the outage has been reported, customers can receive updates by calling the outage hotline, contacting the Customer Care Center at (901) 528-6549 or by using the MLGW app.