Family finds dog trapped under storm damage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Hernando family says they found a dog, trapped, while they were surveying the damages left behind by Saturday morning's storms.

They say they were looking at the damages at their home when they heard an animal crying nearby.

"I hear the whimpering and I found this under the tree over there," Josh Davis explained. "I felt so bad for him. I didn't want him to be out here alone in this. He just doesn't need to be in this."

Saturday's storms destroy and damaged a lot of homes in DeSoto County. The county says it will be stepping in to help residents with repairs.

Yesterday, Governor Phil Bryant declared a state of emergency for Mississippi.

The National Weather Service said it would be sending two crews out, Monday, to survey damages in the Mid South.