× DeSoto County Schools to excuse absences after severe weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — DeSoto County schools will excuse absences in the upcoming days as families continue to deal with the damages left behind by severe storms early Saturday morning.

In a statement sent to WREG, the school district says it will be operating on a regular schedule Monday.

DCS says parents can contact the their child’s school about any absences or issues when it is convenient for them. It also says all of the schools have power and were not damaged by the storms.

The DeSoto County Emergency Management Agency and Sheriff Bill Rasco have given the school system clearance to return to school.