MLGW working to restore power after powerful storm system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water is working to restore power across Memphis and Shelby county after a massive storm system knocked power for more than 38,000 customers early Saturday morning.

The storm knocked over trees, downed power lines and damaged homes across Memphis.

MLGW Vice President of Engineering and Operations Nick Newman says trees are the biggest obstacles.

"We've had lots of rain which saturates the ground," Newman explained. "It makes the trees and roots loose. Not only do you have the limbs falling off the trees but you have entire trees falling, so yeah this is a bad situation."

By 6 p.m. fewer than 6,000 people were still without power.

In a press release, MLGW said multiple damaged utility poles on President's Island were knocked over.

Newman says people should avoid downed power lines as crews work to make repairs.

"If you see a power line, just stay away from it. Don't assume it's dead. Just make sure you stay away from those lines."

Customers are urged to call the utility if they are experiencing an outage. MLGW customers can call (901) 544-6500 to report outages and receive updates on repairs. They can also call the Customer Care Center at (901) 528-6549.

MLGW says customers can also stay up to date by viewing the outage map.