Mays buzzer-beater sinks Bulldogs in Baton Rouge

Posted 10:14 pm, January 11, 2020, by

COLLEGE STATION, TX - FEBRUARY 24: Head coach Ben Howland of the Mississippi State Bulldogs watches the action late in their game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena on February 24, 2016 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. – Skylar Mays hit a jumper from just inside the 3-point line at the buzzer to give LSU a 60-59 victory against Mississippi State in a Southeastern Conference game.

Williams was the top scorer for LSU (11-4, 3-0) with 17 points. Manning had 15 points, while Mays finished with 11 points.

The Tigers shot just 37% from the field and missed 19 of their 21 3-point attempts.

Weatherspoon had 14 points to lead the Bulldogs (9-6, 0-3). Perry had 13 points and 15 rebounds, while Abdul Ado had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.