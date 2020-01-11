× Mays buzzer-beater sinks Bulldogs in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. – Skylar Mays hit a jumper from just inside the 3-point line at the buzzer to give LSU a 60-59 victory against Mississippi State in a Southeastern Conference game.

Williams was the top scorer for LSU (11-4, 3-0) with 17 points. Manning had 15 points, while Mays finished with 11 points.

The Tigers shot just 37% from the field and missed 19 of their 21 3-point attempts.

Weatherspoon had 14 points to lead the Bulldogs (9-6, 0-3). Perry had 13 points and 15 rebounds, while Abdul Ado had 12 points and 12 rebounds.