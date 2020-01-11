× Biden leading Democratic 2020 field among black voters, poll shows

WASHINGTON (CNN) — Former Vice President Joe Biden holds a wide lead among African American voters over the rest of the 2020 Democratic presidential field, according to a new Washington Post-Ipsos poll.

The poll shows that 48% of registered black Democratic voters nationwide support Biden for the nomination, a double digit advantage over the other candidates. The poll was released on Saturday — nearly two months before the South Carolina primary, which stands as the first real test of black support in the Democratic primary.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has the backing of 20% of black Democratic voters, with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 9%, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg at 4%, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker at 4%, and businessman Andrew Yang at 3%.

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who has struggled to win over black voters , and billionaire Tom Steyer both hold 2% in the poll.

No other candidates, including Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, broke over 1% among black voters.