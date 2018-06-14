× Police: Men rape, beat woman they were training to be ‘a sex puppy’

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — Two men are behind bars after allegedly raping and beating a woman they said they were training to be “a sex puppy”.

The victim reportedly agreed to meet with Jacob Lester and Robert Mooney at their home in Fayetteville for sex on June 7. Several days later, the same woman – now bruised across her body – showed up at another home wearing only a blanket and screaming for help, Arkansas Online reported.

She said when she showed up at Lester and Mooney’s home, they gave her a sedative, raped and then beat her for several days. It’s unclear how she was able to eventually escape.

When confronted by police, the suspects claimed the woman had wanted to learn about being “a sex puppy”. They said their “sessions” were focused on making the woman more submissive through “pup play training”.

During his interview, Mooney told investigators he had three personalities: that of a sex puppy, a sex slave and a person. He also said if he responded to their questions with a “woof” that was his puppy personality.

Mooney also stated he may have hit the victim, but he couldn’t remember because he blacks out when he becomes a sex slave.

Both men were charged with rape and false imprisonment.