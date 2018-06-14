× Play It Cool: MLGW, Neighborhood Christian Center help seniors beat the heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW and the Neighborhood Christian Center are teaming up to help low-income seniors “Play It Cool” this summer.

On Thursday the two groups will be screening applicants for free air conditioning units. To qualify, you must be a low- income Shelby County resident over the age of 60. Those who are legally disabled also qualify.

Applicants cannot have previously received an air conditioner through the program, must be living in a home without a working air conditioning unit and must be an MLGW customer.

The screenings begin at 9 a.m. at the Neighborhood Christian Center on Jackson Avenue.

The following will be needed when applying: