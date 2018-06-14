× Mississippi State wide receiver Reginald Todd arrested

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State wide receiver Reginald Todd is free on bond after his arrest on an alleged simple assault charge.

The Clarion Ledger reports the 21-year-old was arrested Tuesday and processed into the Oktibbeha County jail. Details of what sparked the charge and information on his bond were not immediately available. It was unknown if he’s represented by an attorney.

Todd, who is entering his sophomore season, is one of a handful of receivers battling for playing time this season.

As a redshirt freshman last season, Todd had 14 receptions, 160 yards and one touchdown while playing in all 13 games.