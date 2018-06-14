× DJ Fontana, the drummer who played with Elvis Presley, has died

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — D.J. Fontana, the drummer who helped launch rock’ n roll as Elvis Presley’s sideman, has died.

The sad news was confirmed by the Associated Press and the musician’s son David Fontana on his Facebook page late Wednesday night.

“My Dad passed away in his sleep at 9:33 Tonight. He was very comfortable with no pain,” the post read.

He asked for privacy for his family during this difficult time.

Sad news – DJ Fontana, Elvis Presley's original drummer, died today at the age of 87. RIP DJ pic.twitter.com/sBvjTQFElK — Elvis Presley News (@Elvis_News) June 14, 2018

D.J. Fontana was a talented drummer who can be heard in 460 Elvis Presley recordings, including the hits “Jailhouse Rock and “Heartbreak Hotel.”

According to The Tennessean, Fontana even appeared in the 1968 Comeback Special.

He also performed with the likes of Red Sovine and Ringo Starr.

Fontana was 87 years old.