× Suspect’s charges upgraded to murder after shooting victim dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The charges against the suspect accused of setting up a drug buy just to rob another man have been upgraded after the victim died.

David Braxton was charged with first-degree murder following the death of Kevin Jackson.

Jackson was found unresponsive in the front seat of a 2022 Toyota Corolla on June 6.

While investigating, another man approached officers saying he had also been inside the vehicle when the shooting happened. He said the victim was supposed to be selling marijuana to Braxton when another man approached them with a gun. The informant said he tried to drive away when the man opened fire, striking Jackson in the head.

The man said he drove to Buchanan where Jackson passed out. He was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition. He later died from his injury.

Officers said Braxton admitted to police that he set up the meeting between the men with the sole intent of robbing them. The suspects agreed that anything taken during the robbery would be split equally among them, police said, but unfortunately for them the victims took off before anything could be taken.