× Woman charged in 12-year-old daughter’s shooting death appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother accused in the shooting death of her own daughter appeared in court Wednesday.

As the judge read charges to Katrena Blackshire, the 33-year-old listened with a straight face.

But she soon started to wipe her eyes.

Blackshire faces charges in what police describe as a horrific, but preventable accident.

“She’s what you would expect to be in a tragedy. It’s really hard to talk and gather your mind,” Blackshire’s attorney, Mike Campbell, said.

Witnesses say she left her 12-year-old daughter, Tyteanna James, and 13-year-old son in the car Tuesday while she took her other children into a neighborhood Christian camp.

“She was dropping her kids off. They participate in our programs everyday,” family friend Hattie Porter said.

Porter says Blackshire also attended the camps when she was younger.

But that’s when tragedy happened.

Police say she admitted she left a loaded gun in the center console with her son and daughter in the car when it went off, killing Tyteanna.

They’ve charged Blackshire and her 13-year-old son in the shooting death.

“This is a tragedy. This has affected the entire family, not just Ms. Blackshire. At this time, we ask everyone to keep them in their prayers as we try to resolve this,” Eric Mogy, attorney for the 13-year-old boy, said.

A judge set Blackshire’s bond at $35,000.

She faces up to 30 years in prison for the child abuse charges.

The 13-year-old defendant also had a hearing this afternoon in front of a judge.

They found probable cause to continue with the case.

Attorneys say he’s currently still being tried as a juvenile.