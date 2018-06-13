× West Memphis apartment shooting leaves one person injured

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Police in West Memphis are investigating following an overnight shooting at an apartment complex.

It happened at the Steeplechase Apartments which is near Interstate 40 and Ingram Boulevard.

Investigators spent several hours combing the area overnight trying to figure out how this all happened. We know at least one person was shot around midnight on Talonwood Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital but their condition has not been released.

Neighbors told us it all happened during an argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend, but police have not said what led up to the violence.

This shooting comes just days after 15-year-old Jordyne Craig was shot and killed in West Memphis. Many community members gathered last night at a forum to call for an end to violence.

“We got to come together and do whatever we need to do to be involved and assist whatever police agency or whatever we need to do to make sure this violence ends in West Memphis.”

Craig’s father said he wants anyone with information that might help police find her killer to do the right thing and come forward.

If you know anything about either of these shootings call Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at (870) 732-4444.