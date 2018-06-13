× Video: Deputy saves three year old choking on quarter

OKLAHOMA — An Oklahoma deputy is being hailed a hero after saving the life of a toddler choking on the side of the road.

The frightening incident was captured on Deputy William Wheeler’s body camera.

Victoria Terrill, three-year-old Chaz’s mother, told CNN she pulled over when the little boy began choking. She didn’t know what the object was and admittedly started to panic.

Luckily, Wheeler knew exactly what to do in the heat of the moment.

After pounding the child on the back three times, a quarter flew out of the boy’s mouth.

The incident turned out to be even more resounding when Terrill learned the deputy doesn’t even take the road they were on during the course of a normal day. He just happened to make a turn that ultimately saved a three year old’s life.