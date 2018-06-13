× Police still in need of tips on one-year anniversary of Laylah Washington’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One year ago today, 2-year-old Laylah Washington died after being shot while sitting in the back of a car.

Police say some tips have come in, but they still need your help in finding the people responsible for doing this.

“This is one of those cases that will forever haunt this city, this community,” said Major Lambert Ross with the Memphis Police Department.

Laylah Washington’s murder is one no one can make sense of.

“This child was shot in the head while sitting in the back of a car, in a car seat,” Ross said.

Memphis police say it started when Laylah’s mother exchanged words with someone who was driving erratically through a parking lot.

She then drove away, but they pulled up next to her and started shooting.

One of the bullets hit Laylah in the head.

“The pain I could feel in Ms. Washington’s voice, I mean my eyes started to water just to hear what she was going through,” Ross said.

Police say surveillance footage is the closest they’ve come to seeing the killer.

It shows him and his friends following Laylah’s car before firing off shots.

Although police have gotten tips, nothing’s led to the arrest of the gunman.

“I don’t know his age, but he has a family. If something like this happened to someone in his family, he’d want someone arrested and held accountable,” Ross said.

Investigators say they’re not giving up until that happens.

“This is not something you can get rid of. This is not something you forget.”

Anyone with information is urged to come forward and call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

The reward is up to $20,000.

It’s an anonymous call that you can make to give the little girl’s family some justice.