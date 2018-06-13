Police investigating two separate dollar store robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help identifying two robbery suspects wanted in separate incidents on Monday.

The first happened at the Family Dollar located in the 3400 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard.

A lone robber walked into the store and stood in line. When it was his turn, the robber asked for some cigarettes and then pulled out an item that he was displaying as if it were a handgun. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money and then fled in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Two other people were reportedly in that vehicle when it took off.

Around 9 p.m. Memphis police were called to another aggravated robbery but this time at the Dollar General store on Macon Road.

In that case, another man entered the store and robbed it at gunpoint.

No arrests have been made in either case. If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.