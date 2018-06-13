× LIVE: Shelby County mayoral candidates debate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Democrat Lee Harris, a former Memphis City councilman and state senator, and Republican David Lenoir, the Shelby County trustee, will face off just after noon today in a debate at the University Club.

The two are running for the job of Shelby County mayor.

WREG’s Stephanie Scurlock is moderating their debate, sponsored by WREG and the Kiwanis Club.

Some of today’s questions were suggested by WREG’s Facebook friends.

We will go live here when the debate starts around 12:15. We will update this story after the debate.

Video is below. If it doesn’t open, click here: https://www.facebook.com/wreg3/videos/2220945721267455/