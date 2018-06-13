Live at 9: Mayor Jim Strickland, Core 54 & Watercooler Wednesday

Election talk with Mayor Jim Strickland

With some major elections approaching in Shelby County and the city, there could be some changes coming to soon to local government.

City Mayor Jim Strickland talked about that on Live at 9.

Core 54

Across the United States, voters say health care is their number one issue in 2018. Also on the list are the economy and gun policies. Whatever the issue surveys indicate women and young voters will determine who wins, which may be why Tennessee gubernatorial candidate Karl Dean's wife is talking about the 'Core 54' — 54 being the percent of Tennessee voters who are female.

Anne Davis joined us.

'King and The 13 Hundred'

A play is highlighting the fight for equality during the 1968 sanitation worker's strike. "King and The 13 Hundred" explains everything from how families were struggling to the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King.

Watercooler Wednesday

It's Watercooler Wednesday and that means we're talking about all the hot topics that has social media abuzz, including the rumored engagement of singer Ariana Grande and SNL actor Pete Davidson. Is it too soon? Plus, IHOP's big name change and USA Today's new parenting advice.