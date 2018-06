× Haz mat situation: Elvis Presley Blvd blocked after container falls off truck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police and fire crews are on the scene of a hazmat situation at Elvis Presley Boulevard and Shelby Drive.

According to initial reports, a container that is believed to contain hazardous material fell off a truck at that location. The container landed in the middle of the street and started smoking, WREG was told.

Elvis Presley Boulevard is closed as authorities work to contain the situation.