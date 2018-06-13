× Family facing homelessness week after Forrest City storm

FORREST CITY, Ark. — When 100 mile per hour winds sent a tree crashing into Kelli Mallard’s Forrest City home, the force knocked her and her husband off their feet.

“It slung us all the way across our bathroom. Stuff started falling, hitting us in the head,” Mallard said.

But the scratches covering her body are nothing compared to the destruction all around them more than a week later.

“The community is more damaged than anything,” Mallard said.

The Village Gate Mobile Home Park Mallard lives in and manages was laid to waste by the winds, and much of it is still uninhabitable, including Mallard’s home.

“We have about 30 mobile homes in our community and I’d say at least 26, 27 damaged,” said Mallard.

“FEMA actually told us, ‘Is Arkansas a state?’” she added.

The only help that’s come to the Mallards so far has been from family in the Memphis area who’ve given them a temporary place to stay.

“We’re gonna have to find a home soon. We can’t stay where we’re staying at forever,” said Terry Mallard.

It’s a difficult situation for anyone, but particularly so for their 22-year-old autistic daughter.

“Children with autism, they don’t adjust well with change, so it’s, ‘I wanna go home’ and we have to tell her, ‘Baby, we don’t have a home to go to right now.’ She wants to see her puppy, she can’t see her dog,” Kelli Mallard said.

The way it’s looking now, the Mallards wonder if their daughter will ever see her home again.