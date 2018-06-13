Domino’s now paving potholes to protect pizzas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Domino's Pizza is stepping in to help repair America's infrastructure – filling potholes to make sure your pies make it home safely.

The company launched "Paving for Pizza" on Monday and it's asking people to nominate their town for road repairs.

"Have you ever hit a pothole and instantly cringed? We know that feeling is heightened when you're bringing home a carryout order from your local Domino's store. We don't want to lose any great-tasting pizza to a pothole, ruining a wonderful meal," said Russell Weiner, president of Domino's, in a news release on Monday. "Domino's cares too much about its customers and pizza to let that happen."

The pizza giant already worked with Bartonville, Texas; Milford, Delaware; Athens, Georgia and Burbank, California to patch potholes.

To nominate your city, go to pavingforpizza.com. Selected locations will receive a grant for repairs.