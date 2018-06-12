Town hall meeting seeks solutions after 15-year-old girl is shot dead in West Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – With the same passion usually reserved for the pews, West Memphians added their voices to the chorus calling for an end to the constant bloodshed Tuesday night.

At a town hall meeting with police and elected officials, concerned citizens sought solutions to curbing violent crime in West Memphis after 15-year-old Jordyne Craig was gunned down walking home from the store Saturday night.

It’s the city’s eighth homicide this year, West Memphis Police Chief Donald Oakes revealed.

In the days since Craig’s murder, he said his department hasn’t received a single CrimeStoppers tip.

“Why are we having to go beg for statements? It’s a 15-year-old child,” he said.

It’s disheartening news for Craig’s father, who’s now more determined than ever to seek justice for his daughter.

“She deserves justice. I mean, I want justice,” Johnny Craig said.

At Tuesday’s meeting, police urged the public to come forward with information about crimes.

West Memphis Councilwoman Lorraine Robinson took aim at Arkansas’ open carry gun law, suggesting it be repealed “to keep these people from having these guns all around their waist, walking around like they’re Wyatt Erp.”

But Craig’s aunt believes she has a better solution.

“I want the one-time. I mean, you get caught with a pistol one time, giving you 20 years, no lawyer, no bond, no nothing,” Lillie Dawson said.