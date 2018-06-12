× Three people shot in Batesville, Miss.

BATESVILLE, Miss. — Three people were shot in Batesville around 11 p.m. Monday, and police say they expect several people to be charged.

Two victims were flown to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, while another was taken to a local hospital. Only one remains hospitalized. Their names were not released.

Police said five guns were recovered and three of those were stolen.

Witnesses have been uncooperative about providing information, police said.

Anyone willing to give information please call Batesville Police Department at 662-563-5653. Callers can remain anonymous.

Batesville police said they are increasing police presence and checkpoints nearby.

