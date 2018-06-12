× Postal worker shot during possible attempted carjacking in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A postal worker was shot during a “possible attempted carjacking” at Overton Crossing and Frayser Boulevard in Frayser Tuesday morning, the U.S. Postal Inspector said.

According to the press release, the postal service supervisor was shot and wounded at 10:15 a.m.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

The Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story as more information is released.