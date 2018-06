× Child in extremely critical condition following Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A juvenile has been rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition after being shot early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the 3100 block of Madewell in Frayser.

According to preliminary information, the child was in her parent’s car with an unsecured gun. It appears the gun was accidentally fired, critically injuring the girl.

No suspect information has been released.