Pass It On: Teachers receive help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Where would we be without teachers?

They give of themselves to educate our children, but one Memphis couple is taking it one step further.

At Binghampton Christian School, part of their vision is to inspire students to the highest level of academic scholarship while keeping a biblical worldview.

Two staff members are being recognized for their selfless service with help from our play maker, Elizabeth Young.

"Travis and Delois Crutchfield are people who've worked at the school for about seven years, but they have a long history of helping children," she said. "They are literally at the school 24-7."

The couple aren't just teachers, they are dorm parents too.

"They live on campus in the dorms for the boys. He's the math teacher for middle school and the director of spiritual life. She teachers pre-k," young said.

I can't wait to meet the Crutchfields, but first - it's time to 'Pass it On."

We are passing on $300 from News Channel 3 and an additional $300 from our anonymous donor in Nesbit, MS.

Moments later, we enter the school library.

The cat is out of the bag, and they know exactly what's about to happen.

Our play maker passes out the cash, but that's not all.

"There are some additional friends that have provided another $200 for you," Young said.

The Crutchfields moved back to Memphis years ago for the opportunity to serve.

"I was actually born here on Tillman Street, and we worked in childcare for all of our married life - for almost 35 years. We enjoy it," Delois Crutchfield said. "We are Christians. Our mission is just to serve as Christ Jesus did."

Binghampton Christian School is blessed to have the Crutchfields.