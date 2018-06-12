One arrested, 3 wanted after fight over dog leads to deadly shootout in Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — Blytheville police say they arrested one man and are looking for three more after a fight over a dog turned deadly Monday night at a home in the 1700 block of Sales Street.

They say an argument escalated into two people being killed and two more left with injuries.

It’s a tough day for one mother as she grieves the death of her 22-year-old son, Alonza Sanders.

“”He loved his family. He just loved everybody,” she said.

Police say surveillance video shows Raymond Juneraick, 52, getting into a fight with Sanders.

He left and returned with his brother, Anthony Juneraick, and three others – Israel, Antonio and Randy Rocha.

Police say the group then got into another fight.

At some point during the argument, Sanders grabbed a handgun and fired it at Anthony Juneraick.

He then fired back and hit Sanders.

Both later died.

The crossfire also injured two children, ages 15 and 16-years-old.

“We just need to put down the guns and get close to God. It needs to stop,” Vikki Bonds said.

Bonds says she knows friends of both victims. She came to the site of the crime to hold hands and pray.

“I was just consoling them, giving them hope and telling them it doesn’t have to be this way. There are other alternatives.”

Raymond Jurneacick, 52, was taken into custody and charged with battery, engaging in continuing crime gang, manslaughter, murder and terroristic acts, the Blytheville Courier News reported.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Antonio Rocha, Israel Rocha and Randy Rocha for the same charges.

Now, many are questioning why a small disagreement turn into something so awful and destructive?

Police say they don’t have a condition update for the two injured teenagers.