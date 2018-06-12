× Grizzlies release schedule for Las Vegas Summer League

Memphis – The NBA today announced that the Memphis Grizzlies will tip-off their NBA Summer League 2018 schedule in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. CT on Saturday, July 7 against the Detroit Pistons at the COX Pavilion on the campus of UNLV after completing their Utah Jazz Summer League slate. The game against the Pistons will be broadcast on NBA TV.

For the first time, every Summer League game will air live on television with ESPN networks and NBA TV combining to televise the 12-day, 82-game schedule. NBA Summer League 2018, which features all 30 NBA teams for the first time, will tip-off with a record 10 games on Friday, July 6 and continue through Tuesday, July 17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and COX Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The first day of action will include five games on NBA TV and a triple-header on ESPN.

Each team will play a minimum of five games at NBA Summer League, starting with three preliminary contests from July 6-10. The teams will then be seeded in a tournament, which starts on July 11 and concludes with the Championship Game at 9 p.m. CT on ESPN.

The Grizzlies’ preliminary round schedule also includes games at the Thomas & Mack Center against the Orlando Magic at 8:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, July 8 (ESPN2) and the Sacramento Kings at 5:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, July 10 (ESPN2). The team’s full preliminary schedule is listed below.

For the second consecutive year, ESPN will present every game from Las Vegas via the ESPN App, along with a record 46 games on its linear television channels (ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU). NBA TV, co-managed by the NBA and Turner Sports, will air 36 games, beginning with the Summer League opener on July 6 at 2 p.m. CT.

For exclusive, behind-the-scenes coverage and analysis of Grizzlies Summer League action in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, Grizzlies fans are encouraged to visit Grizzlies.com. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow @memgrizz on Twitter.

Tickets for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES NBA SUMMER LEAGUE 2018 PRELIMINARY SCHEDULE *

DATE OPPONENT TIME (CT) TIME (PT) SITE

Saturday July 7 Detroit Pistons 8 p.m. 6 p.m. COX Pavilion

Sunday July 8 Orlando Magic 8:30 p.m. 6:30 p.m. Thomas & Mack

Tuesday July 10 Sacramento Kings 5:30 p.m. 3:30 p.m. Thomas & Mack

* Tournament-style schedule TBD

– Grizzlies.com –