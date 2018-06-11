× Teen who drowned in Collierville lake identified

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The teenager who drowned in a Collierville lake while swimming with friends has been identified.

Lamonte Montgomery, 16, of Fayette County drowned June 4 in a lake behind Collierville High School, according to the Collierville Police Department.

His body was recovered almost two days later.

Witnesses said they saw a group of boys jump in the water and try to swim to a small island.

“On the way out there, one of them started flailing in the water and was obviously in trouble,” sheriff’s office spokesman Earle Farrell said.

His friends tried to help, but he started pulling them down with him, “so they pushed him away. He went under and never came up.”