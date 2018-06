× One dead, several injured in Blytheville shooting

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — One person is dead and several people are hurt following a shooting in Blytheville, Arkansas Monday night.

Police say the shooting happened on Sales Street.

The Blytheville courier says there was a dispute over a dog.

At least three people were shot, but there may be more victims.

Police say no arrests have been made.

We will update you as more information is available.